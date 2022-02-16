Assembly polls 2022: Two phases over, both BJP, SP claim victory in UP

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, February 15

BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath today claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) had been completely “wiped out” from Uttar Pradesh after the first two phases of poll.

“The SP has been wiped out. Western Uttar Pradesh has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP government with more than 300 seats. In the third phase, this majority has to be made grander,” Shah said, a day after Phase-2 polling.

“After the first two phases, it is clear that the BJP will form the government again,” said UP CM Adityanath.

Campaigning for Phase-3 on February 20, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav also said his party was “way ahead of the BJP in both phases”.

“So far, the BJP was doing rallies on government’s money… it has come to notice that people are being called from outside to attend their rallies,” Akhilesh was quoted as saying.

According to the EC figures, the voting percentage for 55 seats in Phase-2 was 64.42, the highest in Amroha (72.02 per cent) and the lowest in Badaun (59.24 per cent).

Meanwhile, elections to the 59 Assembly constituencies in Phase-3, considered the home turf of the BJP’s main rival Samajwadi Party, are due on Sunday. The segments include Karhal, from where Akhilesh is contesting against BJP’s SPS Baghel, a Union Minister.

#akhilesh yadav #up poll #yogi adityanath