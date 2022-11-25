Bihar panchayat settles rape of minor girl by asking accused to do 5 sit-ups

ANI
Nawada, November 25
In a shocking incident that has come to light from Bihar's Nawada district, the panchayat allegedly let off a rape accused after ordering him to do sit-ups as punishment, police sources said.
The local police informed that the accused was from the same village as the minor girl he allegedly raped.
Sources said three days ago, a panchayat was convened in the matter and the panchayat chief or mukhiya sentenced the accused youth to do sit-ups 5 times as a punishment for the alleged rape.
According to a statement issued by the local police, "A village panchayat was called and the matter settled after the youth accused of raping a minor girl was made to do five sit-ups."
"A video purportedly showing the youth doing sit-ups went viral on social media," said an officer of the local police station.
The viral video of the panchayat allegedly settling the rape case by way of a light punishment for the accused drew outrage from netizens.
"On the basis of the viral video, an FIR was registered on the order of the Nawada SP," the officer added.
The SHO of the local police station told ANI, "An FIR has been registered in the case and all angles are being looked into as part of the ongoing investigation."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah
Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 ...
BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge
Latching on to the remarks by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the deput...
Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani
The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalist...
Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case
The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following t...