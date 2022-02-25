CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

New Delhi, February 25
The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the Delhi Development Authority in a case of alleged bribery, officials said on Friday.
The CBI has booked Pankaj Kumar on a complaint that he had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to clear the file related to issuance of conveyance deed of property in the name of the complainant's wife.
"It was further alleged that the accused agreed to accept Rs 30,000 after negotiation," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.
After initial verification, the central probe agency laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed accepting the money from the complainant.
"Searches were conducted at three locations on the premises of the accused. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court at Delhi," Joshi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...