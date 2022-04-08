CBI arrests four for Birbhum killings

PTI

Rampurhat, April 7

CBI sleuths on Thursday nabbed four West Bengal residents from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings, an officer of the agency said.

These were the first arrests made by the CBI since it took over the probe into the March 21 killings in Bogtui village as per the Calcutta High Court’s order.

“The four accused were apprehended from their hideout early on Thursday morning after their mobile tower location was tracked. Of the four arrested accused, two persons — identified as Bappa and Shabu Sheikh — were named in an FIR lodged in connection with the killings,” the CBI sleuths said. —

#birbhum violence #CBI