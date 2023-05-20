New Delhi, May 20
The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said.
Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.
In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984, that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs—Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.
The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the officials said.
The court will consider the charges on June 2, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony
M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...
Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict
The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...
CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Court will consider charges on June 2
CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS
Cashless treatment to CGHS beneficiaries at AIIMS New Delhi,...