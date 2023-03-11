 Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases : The Tribune India

Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases

Urges states to focus on five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour

Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases

Medical students wear a mask at a government hospital in Bengaluru on March 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 11

Amid a rise in cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, the Centre on Saturday expressed concern over a gradual increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in some states and said it needed to be promptly addressed.

The Centre requested all states and Union territories to follow operational guidelines for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The states were also requested to take a stock of hospital preparedness such as availability of drugs and medical oxygen, vaccination coverage against COVID-19 and influenza.

“While the COVID-19 trajectory has decreased substantially in last few months, the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and UTs on Saturday.

Despite low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, Bhushan said, there is a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In light of rising trend in other ILIs and SARIs being witnessed in some states and UTs across the country, a meeting was held recently to review the current situation with the central ministries, departments and organisations concerned.

While influenza is an annual seasonal occurrence, in the present season, a variety of weather conditions and behavioural reasons—less than adequate attention to personal hygiene, coughing without adequate protection, closed indoor gatherings of people, etc.—make the environment conducive to circulation of a number of viral respiratory pathogens like Influenza A (H1N1, H3N2 etc.) and adenoviruses, he mentioned.

Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), as reported by states and UTs, an increasing trend of ILI/SARI is being observed across the country, Bhushan stated.

Further, according to integrated sentinel based surveillance of ILI and SARI, an upswing of Influenza A is observed since the latter half of December last.

“Of particular concern is preponderance of Influenza A (H3N2) being detected in the samples being analysed in various labs. It should also be kept in mind that young children, old age people and people suffering from co-morbidites are particularly at risk and vulnerable to H1N1, H3N2, adenoviruses, etc,” he said.

Additionally, since January 1, as per testing of respiratory samples being undertaken by various viral research and diagnostic labs (VRDLs), almost 25.4 per cent of the samples have tested positive for adenoviruses, he said.

While most of these agents typically cause a similar mild and often self-limiting illness manifesting acute respiratory infection with fever and cough, in some cases, particularly old age people, people with obesity and other co-morbidities as well as pregnant females, those infected may suffer from a more severe manifestation of these diseases requiring hospitalisation, Bhushan underlined.

“In order to limit transmission of these diseases, it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene and promoting early reporting of symptoms, and limiting contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness,” Bhushan wrote in the letter.

In terms of requisite public health actions, it is essential that state and district IDSP units closely follow the trend of ILI and SARI in their respective areas, monitor the proportion of cases and refer sufficient number of samples for testing for influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus.

“All states and UTs must in letter and spirit implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in Context of COVID-19’ which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of ILI/SARI,” the letter stated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

2
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

3
Nation

Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

4
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

5
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

6
Chandigarh

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

7
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

8
Patiala

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

9
Comment Nous Indica

India is not Ukraine

10
Trending

Watch: Telangana man gets hitched with his 2 live-in partners in single ceremony, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...

Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases

Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases

Urges states to focus on five-fold strategy of test, track, ...

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant