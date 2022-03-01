Choksi case: CBI seeks nod to probe PNB officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI has sought sanction from Ministry of Finance to prosecute Usha Ananth Subramanian, ex-MD, PNB, and other officials in connection with fraud case against fugitive Mehul Choksi. TNS

No int’l passenger flights till further orders

new delhi: The DGCA on Monday ordered to extend suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger flights “till further orders”. Such flights were earlier suspended till February 28.