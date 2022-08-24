Congress Working Committee to meet on August 28 to finalise party chief's poll date

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

A virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on August 28 to finalise the exact schedule for the election of the Congress president.

AICC General secretary KC Venugopal said party chief Sonia Gandhi will preside over the meeting.

Sonia Gandhi is to travel abroad on Wednesday for treatment and to meet her mother in Italy.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra will accompany her.

A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 24, 2022

The CWC had last year approved August 21 to September 20 window for the party chief’s election.

It will meet again to list the exact dates for filing of nomination, scrutiny, last date for withdrawal and the date for the election.

With Rahul being reluctant, the party is looking for an acceptable non-Gandhi candidate.

