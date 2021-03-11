Congress's report of Modi Govt: Rising inflation, no jobs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The Congress today marked the eighth anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre by launching a special booklet entitled, “8 saal, 8 chhal, BJP sarkar vifal (Eight years, eight frauds, BJP government a failure)”.

Addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters here, party general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken accused the BJP government of runaway inflation, rising unemployment, shrinking agriculture, profits to select industry and rampant privatisation of national assets.

“Whose good days came?” Surjewala asked in a jibe at the BJP’s principal campaign slogan of 2014 General Election, achhe din aane waale hain.

“The BJP made assets worth Rs 5,000 crore in the past eight years and select industrialists are today making Rs 1,000 crore daily,” Maken said.

Flagging high prices of essential commodities, Maken said all farmers got in eight years was a set of three black laws and an earning of merely Rs 27 a day.

“What did the youth get except for the highest unemployment levels in 45 years? Today, 84 per cent of people’s earnings have depleted, 12 crore people have been laid off,” said Maken.

