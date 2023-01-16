Covid-19: Kerala makes masks mandatory in public places

Thiruvananthapuram, January 16
The Kerala government has issued orders making face masks mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.
In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.
The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023, it said.
