 Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call : The Tribune India

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

Efforts on to identify deceased buried by family

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Palghar, February 6

A 60-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, presumed dead by his family and buried, has been found alive in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The driver was on Sunday found staying at a destitute home here and a video clip of his chat with a friend went viral on social media.

Efforts are now on to identify the deceased buried by the family, a police official said.

On January 29, a unidentified man was killed after being run over by a train while crossing a track between Boisar and Palghar stations.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Palghar circulated the deceased's pictures on social media.

A man from Palghar approached the GRP and claimed the deceased was his brother Rafique Shaikh, who went missing two months back for which the family had also lodged a police complaint, GRP Inspector Naresh Randhir said.

After this claim, the Palghar GRP contacted the "dead" man's wife who was in Kerala. She came to Palghar and also identified the body following which it was handed over to the family, the official said.

The family members buried the body a couple of days back, he said.

On Sunday, a friend of Shaikh was shocked when he casually called the latter on his phone and he responded. The two had a video chat and Shaikh informed his friend that he was fine, the official said.

The chat clip has gone viral on social media platforms. The family members of the driver were informed about this. They got in touch with Shaikh and also informed about the development to police, the official said.

According to the police official, Shaikh left his house a couple of months back and landed at a destitute home at Saphala in Palghar.

He further said the family members had identified the body and it was handed over to them after following all required formalities.

The police were later informed about Shaikh being alive, he said.

"Now, our task is to trace the family of the unidentified dead man who has been buried," the official said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

2
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

5
World

Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria

6
World

After Musharraf’s death, Bilawal Bhutto changes Twitter profile picture to photo of Benazir and Nawab Bugti

7
Nation

Centre blocks 232 gambling, money-laundering, loan apps with Chinese links

8
World

‘Honour killing’: Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star Tiba Ali strangled to death by her father

9
Nation

DGCA issues fresh guidelines on training of crew for carrying dangerous goods by aircraft

10
World

Five injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion near stadium in Pakistan’s Quetta, PSL match witnesses brief halt

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge

Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...

AAP to move Supreme Court to seek court-monitored Delhi mayoral poll

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

The municipal House fails to elect a mayor on Monday after a...

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

Dares the party to take whatever action it deems fit against...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

AAP to move Supreme Court to seek court-monitored Delhi mayoral poll

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Peddler arrested with opium

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%