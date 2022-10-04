Delhi cops book PFI under UAPA

New Delhi, October 3
The Delhi Police have registered a case against the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -–UAPA — after they conducted raids across six districts in the city last week and nabbed 30 people for their alleged links with the outfit, officials said today.
The Union Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) had last week issued a notification banning the PFI and its associates — Rehab India Foundation (RIF), All-India Imams Council (AllC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and other organisations as “unlawful associations” for their alleged terror activities.
According to the FIR, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, vide a gazette notification dated September 29, has also declared and notified some addresses in Shaheen Bagh, Abdul Fazal Enclave and Jamia Nagar as being used for the purposes of carrying out unlawful activities of PFI and its associates or affiliates.
