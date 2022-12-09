Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

New Delhi, December 9
A court here on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.
Poonawala was produced before the court through video-conferencing, the court source said.
In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.
Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
ADB approves USD 250 million loan to support India’s wide-ranging reforms to strengthen logistics sector
The loan will finance the first sub-program of the strengthe...
Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
Deciding on the chief ministerial face who can bind the part...
‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session
Urges govt to fix mistakes at earliest as it had hurt severa...