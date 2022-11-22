Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

PTI

New Delhi, November 22

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Delhi Police four more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his 27-year-old live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body, said a senior official.

Poonawala's five-day police custody ended on Tuesday.

"Police had sought an extension of his (Poonawala's) police remand since the investigation is still under way. Based on our application, we have got four more days of police custody of the accused which will help in collecting more evidence," a Delhi Police official said.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.