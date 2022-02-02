Mamata Banerjee: 'Pegasus spin' Budget

Kolkata, February 1

Terming the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday as a “Pegasus spin Budget”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it had got nothing for the common people who were being crushed by inflation and unemployment.

Banerjee’s principal chief adviser Amit Mitra claimed there was no direction for financial growth in the Union Budget and it was “either a hoax or lack of goodwill”.

The Opposition BJP supported the Budget as “pro-people” and asked the TMC government to come out with a white paper on the amount of investment that had materialised in the state in the last 10 years.

Banerjee said the Centre was lost in “big words signifying nothing”. — PTI

Zero-sum budget It is a zero-sum Budget and has nothing for the salaried class, middle class, the poor and the deprived, the youth, farmers and MSMEs. — Rahul Gandhi, Cong leader Nothing for people The Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. The government is lost, in big words signifying nothing — a Pegasus spin Budget. — M Banerjee, WB CM

#BUDGET #mamata banerjee #Pegasus