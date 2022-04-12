Mamata Banerjee raises questions over minor girl's rape

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today questioned why the minor girl, who died after being allegedly gangraped at a birthday party at Hanskhali village in Nadia district, was cremated before a postmortem and the complaint filed five days later.

“While the girl passed away on April 5, the incident was reported to the police on April 10, she added. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a TMC leader’s son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.

“The girl’s family also conducted the last rites. From where will they (police) get the evidence whether she was raped or she was pregnant or there was any other reason such as she was slapped by someone after which she fell ill,” Banerjee said.

Opposition parties described Banerjee’s statement as “shocking” and alleged that she seeks to shield the accused as he is the son of a leader of her party.

“The news channels have been reporting that the minor girl was raped and murdered. The police are investigating the details and are yet come to any conclusion. Do they (the channels) know whether it is a case of rape, pregnancy or love affair?” the CM said.

“The boy and girl were certainly having an affair. The girl’s family members have confirmed,” she added.

She accused TV channels of broadcasting news without verification.

#mamata banerjee #west bengal