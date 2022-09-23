Draft amendment for rear seat belt alert

New Delhi, September 22
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft amendment to modify the technical requirements as prescribed in the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) -145, wherein the scope of the standard has been enlarged to provide seat belt reminders for passengers occupying front facing rear seat. This standard is aligned with the international regulation UNR-16.
According to the standard, visual and audio warning is activated when the ignition switch is engaged (engine running or not) and the front facing occupants’ safety belts are not fastened. Second level of warning is activated when a driver operates a vehicle without fastening of driver and /or front facing seat occupants’ safety belt.
Absence of warning for not fastening seat belts by the passengers in the front facing rear seats came under focus when former Tata Group chairperson Cyrus Mistry recently died in an accident.
