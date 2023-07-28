Dynasties must quit India: PM

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sounded the Lok Sabha poll bugle with the “corruption, dynasties, appeasement quit India” call from Rajasthan’s Shekhawati in a scathing attack on the Congress-led opposition, which he accused of changing the name to INDIA to conceal “UPA’s past sins”.

Development mantra Quit India was the slogan during the freedom struggle. The mantra for a developed India is ‘corruption, dynasties & appeasement quit India’. — Narendra Modi, prime minister

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s “Quit India slogan that ousted the British”, the Prime Minister, in a belligerent attack on the Opposition, said just as “Quit India” was the slogan at the height of the freedom struggle, the mantra for a developed India is “corruption quit India, dynasties quit India, appeasement quit India”. Accusing the Congress of being the country’s“most directionless party”, the PM said the Congress and its allies were copying the trick “fraud companies use to survive fall from grace, i.e, change their name.”

“To erase the misdeeds of the UPA, they (the Opposition) have changed their name from UPA to INDIA.... Their modus operandi is the same as that of the nation’s enemies. East India Company also had the name INDIA, but its motive was to plunder the nation. During the Congress rule, Students’ Islamic Movement of India was formed. It also had the name INDIA but its mission was to destroy India with terror attacks. When SIMI was banned, it surfaced with a new name, Popular Front of India, which too had INDIA but the same old sinister designs.... They have changed their name to hide the sin of bowing before terrorism and betraying the poor...,” said the PM in an unusually ballistic address that invited sharp reactions from the Opposition.

While Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of “tarnishing democracy” by speaking “here and there when Parliament was in session”, Rahul Gandhi said the PM had “become so arrogant as to abuse even a pure word like INDIA”.

INDIA constituent TMC’s Derek O Brien said the Opposition had the PM just where it wanted. “Why are you so negative? We’ve got you just where we wanted you to be. React. Be negative and we will carry on spreading the word. INDIA; Jitega Bharat,” he said.

The PM earlier today sounded the poll bugle predicting that the Congress would again face “electoral rout for comparing itself with INDIA, just as it did after Indira is India, India is Indira slogan”.

“They have committed the same sin again.... People will settle their account once more…,” said the PM noting that the Opposition would not have sought foreign intervention in domestic affairs, doubted air and surgical strikes, questioned the valour of soldiers in Galwan and denied one rank, one pension to defence personnel had it cared for India.

The PM earlier gave the slogan: “Jeetega kalam, khilega kamal (the lotus will bloom)” ahead of Rajasthan elections later this year and attacked CM Ashok Gehlot for the “red diary” which, he said, will expose the ruling Congress government’s corruption in the state.

