External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in UAE to clear air, foster fiscal ties

New Delhi, August 31

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reached the UAE for a three-day visit intended at accelerating economic ties with this crucial swing state in the Gulf as well as clearing the air over the adverse comments against Prophet Mohammed by former BJP office-bearers.

In his first meeting in Abu Dhabi with Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, he hailed the UAE’s commitment to build a harmonious and cohesive community.

Besides reiterating India’s commitment to tolerance, Jaishankar will be keen to give a further impetus to the Economic Quad or the “I2U2”, which held its first summit in July featuring PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israel PM Yair Lapid.

The summit had zeroed in on two specific projects with initial investments of $1.33 billion to give Indian farmers guaranteed access to West Asian markets and set up a clean energy project in Gujarat to make India the supply chain hub of renewable energy.

Jaishankar will also co-chair with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meetings of the Joint Commission and Strategic Dialogue. The two sides will review the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), look at ways to increase investment in Indian infrastructure by UAE sovereign funds as well as make an assessment of the current regional and international situation. PM Modi had visited Abu Dhabi on June 28 and met the UAE President. This was preceded by a virtual summit on February 18, when the India-UAE CEPA was signed. Both leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually on July 14.

