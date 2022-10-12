ED raids premises of officials, businessmen in Chhattisgarh; Bhupesh Baghel slams move

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided premises of senior officials, businessmen and politicians of the ruling Congress at various locations in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the action an “act of intimidation”.

Talking to media, Baghel said the opposition BJP was not able to fight directly and therefore it was trying to fight through the ED, Income Tax Department and the Department of Revenue Intelligence. Officials said separate teams of the ED conducted searches in Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts.

“I have already said they will come again...this is not the last time. Their visits will be more frequent as the election approaches. This is just an act of intimidation and nothing else,” said Baghel.

Chhattisgarh Congress communication cell chief Sushil Anand Shukla said he had apprehension that the BJP would misuse central agencies in the state as it was unable to fight a political battle (with the ruling party).

Baghel had also expressed the apprehension many times, Shukla said. “The BJP is misusing the central agencies across the country to create pressure,” he claimed.

