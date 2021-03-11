External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Bangladesh for talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart

PTI

Dhaka, April 28

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday arrived here in Bangladesh on a brief official visit during which he will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hold bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart.

He was received at the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu by Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen.

It is learnt that Jaishankar's half-day official visit to Bangladesh is aimed at preparing the grounds for a visit to India by PM Hasina.

The two countries are expected to fix the date of the 7th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission meeting, scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

During his visit, Jaishankar will call on PM Hasina and hand over an invitation to her on her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's behalf to visit New Delhi, officials here said.

“He is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Hasina at her Ganabhaban official residence to handover the invitation letter, an event which will be followed by a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Momen at Foreign Service academy,” the official said.

Momen would also host an Iftar followed by dinner in Jaishankar's honour at the academy.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the visit of Jaishankar to Bangladesh may be seen in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and exchanges particularly as both sides commemorate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.