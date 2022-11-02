Giridhar Aramane takes over as Defence Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Defence Secretary. TNS

Prez: Water linked to national security

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said water was linked to national security and discussion on water conservation was a critical one. Inaugurating the seventh India Water Week in Greater Noida, the President said it was impossible to imagine life without water and described it as sacred to Indian civilisation. TNS

S Army Command gets new Commander

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh on Tuesday assumed the charge of the Southern Army Command, becoming the 50th Commander of the Pune-headquartered command. Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into 11th Gorkha Rifles in December 1984. TNS

BJP, TRS workers clash ahead of bypoll

Hyderabad: Workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP on Tuesday clashed in the Munugode Assembly segment, where a bypoll is scheduled on Thursday. About 30 workers of both parties were injured and 15 vehicles damaged.