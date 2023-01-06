Goa gets new airport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The first passenger flight arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the commencement of operations at the new facility in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said this was a “big achievement” for the state and the Centre.

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad carrying 179 passengers landed at 9 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district.

Union Minister Shripad Naik, the parliamentarian from North Goa, Chief Minister Sawant and state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte welcomed the passengers at the terminal building of the airport.

With the Mopa facility, Goa has got a new international airport which is located 50 km from the south Goa-based Dabolim facility, operated as a civil enclave in the Indian Navy’s air station INS Hansa. “This is a big achievement for the state and central governments. Goa has two airports from today onwards,” the Chief Minister told reporters.