Government issues guidelines to schools amid heatwave

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The Education Ministry today issued guidelines regarding precautions to be taken by schools in view of heatwave.

An official release suggested that school timings and daily routine should start early and get over before noon. Sports and other outdoor activities should also be appropriately adjusted in the early hours and school assembly conducted in covered area or in classrooms.

School buses and vans should not be overcrowded. Drinking water and a first-aid kit should be available in every school vehicle, as per the instructions issued by the ministry. Water coolers and earthen pots should be used for ensure cold water to students.

Since heat can spoil food, only freshly cooked meals under PM POSHAN must be served to students.

Regarding uniform, it said students must be allowed to wear loose and light-coloured cotton outfits.