Govt scraps 3 police awards

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to discontinue with three medals given to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel and other police organisations for their excellent performance while discharging internal security duties and other exemplary works, officials said today.

These awards are ‘Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak- J&K State/LWE Region/ NE Region’, ‘Utkrisht Seva Padak’ and ‘Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak’, said the officials, adding the decision had been taken as part of the process to improve the awards ecosystem in the country. “The ‘Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak- J&K State/LWE Region/ NE Region’ instituted by the MHA in 2018 for personnel of the CAPF and state/union territory (UT) police forces stands discontinued w.e.f January 1, 2023,” a senior MHA official said.