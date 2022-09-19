 IAF set to retire Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron by September end : The Tribune India

IAF set to retire Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron by September end

Srinagar-based MiG-21 squadron ‘Sword Arms’ is one of its four remaining squadrons of ageing MiG-21 fighter jets

IAF set to retire Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron by September end

A MiG-21 aircraft. PTI File

PTI

New Delhi, September 19

The Indian Air Force is set to retire its Srinagar-based MiG-21 squadron ‘Sword Arms’ that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was a part of when he had downed an F-16 combat aircraft of Pakistan a day after the Balakot strike in February 2019, sources said on Monday.

‘Sword Arms’ is one of its four remaining squadrons of ageing MiG-21 fighter jets.

The No. 51 Squadron is to be retired by the end of September, "as per the plan", the defence sources said.

The remaining three squadrons of MiG-21 will be phased out by 2025, they said.

IAF fighter jets had bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26, 2019, nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan had retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

Varthaman (now Group Captain) had taken to the skies to thwart an aerial attack launched by adversaries and engaged in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat.

Before his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down, Varthaman had downed the F-16 fighter of Pakistan. He was conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, on the Independence Day in 2019.

The MiG-21 jets were inducted into IAF over four decades ago and many of these planes were lost in crashes.

Though the Soviet-era Russian fighter jets have also been in news in the last several years for multiple crashes causing death of pilots, the sources said "when an IAF aircraft is air-borne, it means it is fully serviceable".

"Ageing is a factor, but we read reports that even a modern aircraft can crash. A crash can happen due to multiple factors, including weather," a source said.

And, the retiring Srinagar-based No. 51 squadron, also known as 'Sword Arms', is "happening as per the plan", he said, adding that the old fleet were in operation also as new ones were awaited.

The No. 51 Squadron or 'Sword Arms' is one of the decorated squadrons of the IAF, and it participated during Op Safed Sagar (Kargil conflict) in 1999.

"It was conferred with one Vayu Sena Medal and three Mention-in-Dispatches for its effective contribution. During Operation Parakram, the Squadron was tasked with the Air Defence Of Kashmir Valley," according to Bharat Rakshak website.

It was raised at Chandigarh in 1985. The crest of the squadron portrays a pair of muscular arms firmly clasping a sword, depicting the motto "Vijaya Prakrama" which means 'Valour for Victory', it said.

For its meritorious and glorious service to the nation, since its inception, the squadron was awarded the President's Standards in 2018, the website says.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

2
Punjab

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

3
Himachal

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

4
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

5
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Lookout notice against former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon

6
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party

7
Punjab

Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called

8
Punjab

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

9
Comment

Not India’s natural ally

10
Punjab

Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand

Don't Miss

View All
Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Top News

Shashi Tharoor set to run for Congress president; Gehlot top choice as non-Gandhi chief

Shashi Tharoor set to run for Congress president; Gehlot top choice as non-Gandhi chief

Sonia Gandhi to remain ‘neutral’ in the event of a contest e...

Big Ben chimes, hymns mark start of state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth's coffin lowered into vault ahead of private burial

Monarchs and leaders gather in London for state funeral | Th...

Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP

Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party

I consulted my party members who all agreed that if we want ...

These former chief ministers have joined the BJP in the last few years. Check list

These former chief ministers have joined the BJP in the last few years. Check list

Capt Amarinder Singh is latest to join the saffron party

Don’t believe PM Modi behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata Banerjee

Don’t believe PM Modi behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against central agenc...


Cities

View All

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Criminal nexus: Amritsar SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

BSF foils smuggling bid along Pakistan border in Amritsar; seizes contraband, pistol

Roads leading to Golden Temple in bad shape

Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres in Bathinda village

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre of Bathinda Civil Hospital resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand

Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi court stays proceedings in Satyender Jain’s bail plea

Elgar Parishad-case: Bombay HC refuses to grant bail to DU professor Hany Babu

After ‘akhand path’ for PM Modi’s long life, Sikh gurdwara delegation meets him in Delhi

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Phillaur labourers’ death: Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Pitbull injures nine-year-old girl in Jalandhar, kin seek action

Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Jalandhar: Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Three held for illegal mining in Nawanshahr

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

One-way traffic trial fails in Ludhiana's Chaura Bazaar

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Minister to meet heads of Patiala MC wings today