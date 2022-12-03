IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

Washington, December 3
The IMF “fully supports” the G20 agenda of India, which is planning to use the ongoing global crises as an opportunity to seek consensus on issues that require urgent attention, a senior official from the international financial body has said.
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.
“They (India) are putting together a collective agenda for a much more prosperous future," Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, Director of the Strategy and Policy Review department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told a group of reporters ahead of her trip to China and India next week.
"They (India) plan to use the ongoing (global) crises as an opportunity to seek consensus on issues that really require urgent attention,” she said on Thursday.
Pazarbasioglu was apparently referring to the food and energy crises due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
The IMF “fully supports” the G20 agenda of India, she said.
The theme of India's G20 presidency is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.
