In US, Indian NSA Ajit Doval pitches for strong tech ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit K Doval, speaking about US-India ties in frontier areas, has highlighted the need for specific deliverables through focused steps in a time-bound manner.

US diplomat Victoria Nuland meets EAM S Jaishankar, Vinay Kwatra External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met visiting US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and discussed the Indian subcontinent and Indo-Pacific. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also met Nuland and discussed ways to strengthen the US-India ties. TNS

Speaking at a roundtable in the US, Doval highlighted India’s capacity for technology development and absorption and said it used technology not only to boost economic growth but also as an instrument of social inclusion.

Doval met Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley as well as interacted with two senior US Cabinet ministers as well as CEOs of MNCs to accelerate India-US technology partnership and policy alignment. The meeting took place on Monday at the India House in Washington.

“Fruitful discussion on various aspects of India-US bilateral cooperation,” tweeted the Indian embassy.

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted a reception which was attended by US NSA Jake Sullivan, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The US Chamber of Commerce also hosted a roundtable on advanced technologies, including semiconductor design and manufacturing.

#ajit doval #s jaishankar