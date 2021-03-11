India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA, despite pressure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

India was among the three countries that withstood western pressure and abstained from voting against Iran at the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The voting took place just before Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian embarked on his India visit. The IAEA’s 35-nation board passed a resolution on Wednesday, condemning Iran for its failure to provide explanation on technically credible evidence about the detection of nuclear traces at three undisclosed locations.

India abstained from voting along with Pakistan and Libya while Russia and China voted against it. In the opening session of the IAEA’s Board of Governors’ quarterly meeting on June 6, the agency’s Director General Rafael M Grossi said that it “cannot confirm the correctness and completeness of Iran’s declarations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement”. India had earlier voted against Iran during the UPA era in 2005, 2006 and 2009. In 2009, when India had voted against Iran, it was also joined by Russia and China.