India fully supportive of Lanka's democracy; Indian mission denies speculative media reports on sending troops

Colombo, May 11

The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday categorically denied speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices, triggering unprecedented anti-government protests.

The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of

the Government of #India. (1/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 11, 2022

The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that #India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. (2/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 11, 2022

