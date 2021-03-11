India fully supportive of Lanka's democracy; Indian mission denies speculative media reports on sending troops

Colombo, May 11
The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday categorically denied speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.
The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices, triggering unprecedented anti-government protests.
The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 11, 2022
the Government of #India. (1/2)
“The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of #India,” the Indian mission said on Twitter.
The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that #India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. (2/2)— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 11, 2022
“The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery,” it said in another tweet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...
Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended
Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...
In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held
The suspect is already booked under several cases, including...
Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala
Kangra SP Khushal Sharma says the case has been cracked but ...
I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
He was recently arrested by Punjab Police