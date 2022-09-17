India records 5,700 new covid cases

PTI

New Delhi, September 17

India logged a single-day rise of 5,747 infections, taking the tally of covid-19 cases to 4,45,28,524, while the active cases increased to 46,848, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,302 with 29 fatalities, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 16 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours include four from Karnataka and two each from Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprised 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 100 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.74 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease climbed to 4,39,53,374, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 216.41 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

#Maharashtra