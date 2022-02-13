India rejects Pak, US remarks on hijab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

India has rejected comments by countries ranging from the US to Pakistan over the dress code row in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Internal matter Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome. MEA Petition in SC seeks common dress code A PIL in the SC has sought a direction to the government for a common dress code for students for securing equality and promoting fraternity

“Our constitutional framework and mechanisms as well as our democratic ethos and polity are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He pointed out that the matter regarding the dress code was under examination by the Karnataka High Court. Pakistan had summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad earlier this week and conveyed its concerns on the dress restrictions on Muslim girl students in Karnataka.

US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain had said: “Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one’s religious attire. The state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab ban in schools violates religious freedom and stigmatises and marginalises women and girls.”—

