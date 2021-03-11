Jaishankar hosts US Congressional delegation

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday hosted a US Congressional delegation and exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral ties.

The visiting delegation was headed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

“Hosted a US Congressional Delegation led by @SenGillibrand. Detailed exchange of views on Ukraine, Afghanistan, South Asia and our bilateral cooperation. Apprised them of various dimensions of India’s development and progress,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Hosted a US Congressional Delegation led by @SenGillibrand.



Detailed exchange of views on Ukraine, Afghanistan, South Asia and our bilateral cooperation.



Apprised them of various dimensions of India’s development and progress. pic.twitter.com/dDI7Qxk3q0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 21, 2022

The visit by the US Congressional delegation to India came days after the two countries held the fourth edition of the ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in Washington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar held the ‘2+2’ dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on April 11.

Ahead of the dialogue on that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting during which the crisis in Ukraine figured prominently.

#s jaishankar