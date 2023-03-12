Jolt to Congress as former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

In more trouble for the Congress which has seen serial exodus of top leaders in the recent past, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday resigned from the party.

Reddy in a short letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was resigning from the party’s primary membership.

Reddy was the last CM of undivided Andhra and had earlier quit Congress in 2014 after the state was bifurcated into Andhra and Telangana.

He floated his own party and contested the 2014 General elections without success only to return to the Congress in 2018.

There’s buzz in Andhra circles that he might be headed for the BJP which is looking to expand its southern footprint beyond Karnataka.

