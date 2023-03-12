Jolt to Congress as former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits party

New Delhi, March 12
In more trouble for the Congress which has seen serial exodus of top leaders in the recent past, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday resigned from the party.
Reddy in a short letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was resigning from the party’s primary membership.
Reddy was the last CM of undivided Andhra and had earlier quit Congress in 2014 after the state was bifurcated into Andhra and Telangana.
He floated his own party and contested the 2014 General elections without success only to return to the Congress in 2018.
There’s buzz in Andhra circles that he might be headed for the BJP which is looking to expand its southern footprint beyond Karnataka.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos
Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...
China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister
Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards
Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls
Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh
Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...