Kidnapped Dalit girl found dead

Bhind, October 23
The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her village four days ago, was found in a field in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the police said. According to the police, the girl died under mysterious circumstances though the exact cause will be known after a postmortem.
The Class XI student was allegedly kidnapped when she was returning from school on October 19. Based on a complaint lodged by her grandfather, the police had registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person.
“The girl’s body was found in a decomposed state in a field near her village. Her school bag and cycle that she rode to school were also recovered from the spot,” said ASP Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse. Asked about the probable cause behind the girl’s death, he said the postmortem report would make things clear.
