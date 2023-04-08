 Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police : The Tribune India

Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

Union Law minister visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend inauguration of first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language

Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

Kiren Rijiju. ANI



Srinagar, April 8

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Ramban Police said while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident.

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," police added.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

#jammu #kashmir #kiren rijiju #ramban #Srinagar

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

