Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

Srinagar, April 8
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
Ramban Police said while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident.
"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," police added.
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.
