Lula: Brazil, India can initiate peace talks

New Delhi, May 26

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he talked to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone and reaffirmed his willingness to establish peace talks with both sides of the war in Ukraine.

Putin, in the phone call with Lula, confirmed that Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Lula also tweeted that he had thanked Putin for an invitation to attend an economic forum in St Petersburg, but had to decline it as he “can’t visit Russia at the moment”.

“I reiterated Brazil’s willingness, along with that of India, Indonesia and China, to talk to both sides of the conflict in pursuit of peace,” read the tweet from Lula’s official account.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese special envoy Li Hui discussed prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting in Moscow on Friday, read a statement from the Russia’s Foreign Ministry. — TNS

Russia-ukraine war

During a phone call with Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reiterated his country’s willingness, along with that of India, Indonesia and China, to talk to both sides of the conflict in pursuit of peace.