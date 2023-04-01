Most parts of India to witness above-normal temperatures from April-June: IMD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June (AMJ)), most parts of the country is expected to experience above normal maximum temperatures, except for South Peninsular India and some parts of Northwest India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely.

This was revealed in the Seasonal outlook for Hot weather Season (April to June) 2023 released on Saturday.

For the month of April 2023, normal to above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in Peninsular, Northeast, and Northwest India where below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

As to heatwaves, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said that it was highly unlikely that northwest India – including Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi – would witness any heatwave in April. He also added that the temperature would rise in the region only after the second week of April.