 MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa : The Tribune India

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

The woman's family had accused the boy of stealing a mobile phone two years ago and the boy wanted to take revenge for it, police said

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

Photo used for representational purpose only.



PTI

Rewa, February 5

A 16-year-old boy allegedly raped a 58-year-old woman and murdered her by gagging and hitting her brutally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a crime suspected to the fallout of a mobile phone theft two years ago, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the night of January 30 in Kailashpuri village under Hanumana police station limits.

The boy allegedly stuffed a plastic bag and a cloth into her mouth, dragged her to an under-construction part of the building where she resided, hit on her head and other body parts with a sickle and also caused injuries to her private parts with a stick, an official said.

The woman's family had accused the boy of stealing a mobile phone two years ago and the boy wanted to take revenge for it, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said an information was received on February 1 that the body of a 58-year-old woman was lying at an under-construction building.

The police and forensic team reached the spot and it was found the woman was brutally murdered by an unidentified person, he said.

On the basis of tip-off from informers and the investigation, the police zeroed-in on the boy living in her neighbourhood.

The woman's family members also expressed suspicion on the boy, who used to come their house to watch television two years back, the official said.

Her family had then accused him of stealing a mobile phone which led to enmity between the boy and the family, the police said.

The boy wanted to take revenge because of the embarrassment he faced in the village following the theft charge, the official said.

On January 30, when the victim's son and husband were out of station, the boy entered her house. He allegedly overpowered the woman sleeping on a cot and when she tried to scream, he stuffed a polythene bag and a cloth into her mouth, the police official said.

He then tied a plastic bag on her face using a rope and wire and dragged her to an under-construction part of the building, Lal said.

After tying her to a door, the boy allegedly hit the woman repeatedly and raped her when she became motionless after being suffocated, the official said.

He also hit on the victim's head, hands, throat and chest with a sickle and caused injuries to her private parts with a stick, Lal said.

The boy later fled after taking away Rs 1,000 cash and jewellery kept in the woman's house, he said.

"After being detained, the boy admitted to the crime during interrogation," the official said.

 He was sent to a juvenile home and a case was registered against him under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 460 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) 380 (theft) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence), the police added.  

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

