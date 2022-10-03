Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to Medanta Hospital ICU

PTI

GURUGRAM: Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh was shifted to Medanta Hospital ICU on Sunday after his health worsened. PTI

Bihar’s Agri Minister Sudhakar Singh quits

Patna: Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, who often embarrassed the Nitish Kumar government by his outspokenness, has resigned. PTI

Threat to Shinde’s life, security beefed up

Mumbai: The security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday. The State Intelligence Department on Saturday received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said. PTI

Say ‘Vande Mataram’, not ‘hello’: Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say “Vande Mataram” while receiving phone calls instead of the customary “hello”. A day earlier it had issued a Government Resolution appealing to the state employees and officers to greet people with “Vande Mataram” during official or personal phone calls, stating the word “hello” depicts western culture.

