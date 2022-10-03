Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to Medanta Hospital ICU

GURUGRAM: Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh was shifted to Medanta Hospital ICU on Sunday after his health worsened. PTI
Bihar’s Agri Minister Sudhakar Singh quits
Patna: Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, who often embarrassed the Nitish Kumar government by his outspokenness, has resigned. PTI
Threat to Shinde’s life, security beefed up
Mumbai: The security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday. The State Intelligence Department on Saturday received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said. PTI
Say ‘Vande Mataram’, not ‘hello’: Maharashtra
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say “Vande Mataram” while receiving phone calls instead of the customary “hello”. A day earlier it had issued a Government Resolution appealing to the state employees and officers to greet people with “Vande Mataram” during official or personal phone calls, stating the word “hello” depicts western culture.
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive