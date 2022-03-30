Mulling CUET twice a year, says UGC chief

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will neither make the board exams irrelevant nor give a push to “coaching culture”, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said today.

He asserted that students from state boards would not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admissions process. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, would consider conducting the CUET twice a year from the next session, he said. Kumar said several prominent private universities had indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions. —

