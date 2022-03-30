Mulling CUET twice a year, says UGC chief

New Delhi, March 29
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will neither make the board exams irrelevant nor give a push to “coaching culture”, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said today.
He asserted that students from state boards would not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admissions process. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, would consider conducting the CUET twice a year from the next session, he said. Kumar said several prominent private universities had indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...