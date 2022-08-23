Nation will always be indebted to health-care professionals: Health Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi, August 23
The role of healthcare professionals and frontline workers has been immense during the testing times of covid and the nation will always be indebted to them, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.
"They have been the real heroes as they risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during covid. The nation will always be indebted to them. The contribution of all healthcare professionals is invaluable," Mandaviya said addressing the Bharat Swasth Mahotsav here on Monday.
The event was organised to celebrate the achievements and contributions in healthcare sector by 'Padma Award' winning doctors in India since Independence.
Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present.
Accentuating the importance of the award, the Union health minister noted, “All of them who received this award have made efforts from resolution to accomplishment. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji understood India's research capability and India started production of covid vaccines".
“With all our collective efforts, together we can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare in this century," he noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...