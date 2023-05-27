 NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss : The Tribune India

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting.



Tribune Web Desk

 Chandigarh, May 27

NITI Aayog's eighth Governing Council meeting, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Niramala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are attending the meeting, among others.

West Bengal, Punjab and Delhi chief ministers are boycotting the meeting.

Also, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cited health reasons for not attending, and Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not given any specific reason for his absence. Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar's Nitish Kumar are also giving it a miss.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on August 7.

The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

with PTI inputs

#narendra modi #niti aayog

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

3
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

4
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

5
Nation

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

6
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

7
Punjab

Punjab man tries to send opium packets to US via courier, booked by Gurugram police

8
Punjab

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

9
Chandigarh

From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

10
Sports

Sensational Shubman Gill takes Gujarat Titans to second successive IPL final

Don't Miss

View All
At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Top News

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office ...

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

The couple had been married for more than 20 years and had f...

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

HC for service of summons through WhatsApp, other messaging apps

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Rain, strong winds hit Delhi, road traffic impacted; IMD predicts more downpour

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

PSEB Class X results: Manpreet Kaur tops Jalandhar district with 98.62%, placed 7th in Punjab

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit Kaur tops Ludhiana district with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30