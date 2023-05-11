Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 11
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday, a JD (U) MLC said.
The two will visit Thackeray's residence and later meet Pawar at his home.
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.
Kumar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Yadav will have lunch at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, said JD (U) MLC Kapil Patil.
They will meet Pawar at his south Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' in the evening, he added.
Kumar had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a “united opposition” which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
