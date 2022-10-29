 Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched : The Tribune India

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Soon attendants of patients admitted at AIIMS will also be able to see video messages of doctor consultations at home

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in New Delhi. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 29

In a major pro-patient move today AIIMS, New Delhi, launched a dashboard to reveal real time emergency bed availability status on its website along with the details of the number of patients awaiting emergency treatment.

AIIMS also unveiled a new feature whereby attendants will be able to see patient consultation videos at home and be assured of the line of treatment.

The “AIIMS Main Hospital Casualty Dashboard” is the first step with all major central government hospitals in Delhi and Delhi government hospitals agreeing to launch a similar dashboard in near future.

The decision was taken at a meeting which AIIMS New Delhi director M Srinivas convened to discuss coordination between all Delhi hospitals for better care of stable emergency patients.

The Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of Safdarjung Hospital, RML, Lady Hardinge, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Deen Dyal Upadhyay, Indra Gandhi Hospitals, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, NDMC, LNJP hospital, IHBAS, Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital and Charak Pallika attended the meeting.

Director AIIMS emphasised on the need of real time emergency bed availability of all the hospitals, integrated unified dashboard of bed status, human network to communicate between hospitals before referrals, two-way referral of critical and non-critical cases and training programme to develop expertise.

All attending Medical Directors agreed that a real time dashboard is required in every hospital and an integrated unified dashboard should show availability of beds in all the hospitals to the patients.

The meeting also discussed video teleconsultation for patients in emergency requiring super specialist care and drafting of a resource map of government hospitals in Delhi so that the resources can be utilized optimally.

Patient tracker system was also showcased by AIIMS, New Delhi, where the doctors can see the current status of their patient in emergency, for example what investigations are pending and which referral call to specialty department is pending.

This would save time wasted in follow up investigations.

