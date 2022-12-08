 Padma awardee Indian-American doctor offers 5-point ‘Panchamrit’ solution to cancer crisis in India : The Tribune India

Padma awardee Indian-American doctor offers 5-point ‘Panchamrit’ solution to cancer crisis in India

‘Declare cancer a notifiable disease, subsidise cancer screening, and establish a command-and-control centre’

Padma awardee Indian-American doctor offers 5-point ‘Panchamrit’ solution to cancer crisis in India

Photo for representation.



PTI

Washington, December 8

An eminent Indian-American doctor has offered a five-point solution, which he calls Panchamrit, to address the cancer crisis in India.

Prominent among them include declaring cancer a notifiable disease, subsidising cancer screening, and establishing a command-and-control centre.

“We should get accurate cancer incidence and prevalence data, like in the US. Cancer should be considered a notifiable disease. This will help to identify high-density areas and how to allot resources,” Dr Dattatreyudu Nori told PTI in an interview.

Recipient of the 2015 Padma Shri awardee for his contributions to the field of medicine, Dr Nori noted that since the establishment of the National Cancer Institute of India in 2018, significant progress has been made. But this is not enough, he asserted.

Compared to the US, we have a late start in creating NCI hence the important programmes have to be put on a fast track and accelerated path. Worried about the status of cancer disease in India, Dr Nori said he has shared his solution mechanism to decision-makers in India.

Observing that the Central Government and most of the State governments have subsidised cancer care for cancer treatment, he said these programmes should also include subsidised cancer screening. This will incentivise people to go for free cancer screenings.

Recommending the establishment of a cancer command and control (CCC) centre in India, Dr Nori said that this should be the apex body of all the issues related to the fight against cancer in India. The cancer command and control centre should collect five-year data from the Medicare database from each state and central programme and develop cancer geographical distribution.

“Using this data, a CANCER ATLAS should be developed which should show cancer info for every district, State. This should update every five years. This should be a major source of information for all central, state and local authorities to develop their programmes and prioritise their resources,” Dr Nori said.

Finally, he said that it is important to involve non-resident Indians and organisations like the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in the fight against cancer in India.

In the last seven years, he said he has provided scientific and technical help to most of the non-profit cancer centres in India, provided education and training fellowships to oncologists to receive advanced training in the US and worked with State governments in South India and received legislative approval for cancer to be considered as a notifiable disease.

Using patient data from State Medicare payments, he said he has helped develop a comprehensive database for all cancers and for all districts in Andhra Pradesh. This is helping to develop cancer Atlas, he said.

Dr Nori said, he has conducted hundreds of cancer screening programmes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and developed a model cancer screening programme which can be used in all states.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results: Congress wrests hill state from BJP, eight ministers lose, CM Jairam Thakur resigns

2
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants against 18 Gurugram builders over refund, delay in possession

3
Diaspora

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

4
Nation

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

5
Nation

Gujarat Assembly election results: BJP heads for historic win

6
Himachal

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

7
Punjab

Watch: This ‘chaat wali’ from Punjab is going viral for her epic ‘sardar ji’ style

8
Diaspora

Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada's British Columbia govt

9
Entertainment

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes ‘love of her life’, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

10
Himachal

Bilaspur-Chandigarh travel time to reduce by over 1 hour

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Diaspora

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Brand Modi, poll eve Cabinet changes, tribal and Patidar outreach power BJP’s historic win Gujarat Assembly elections

Brand Modi, poll eve Cabinet changes, tribal and Patidar outreach power BJP’s historic win Gujarat Assembly elections

Pro-incumbency the buzzword going into 2023 which will witne...

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

Congress sinks to all-time low in Gujarat; Arvind Kejriwal-h...

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results: Congress wrests hill state from BJP, eight ministers lose, CM Jairam Thakur resigns

Final Tally: Congress 40 | BJP 25 | Independent 3

Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

Had earlier called all state MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy...

Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates

Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates

Congress wins 40 seats in 68-member House


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-II: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on human trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others