Parliament adjourned amid Opposition protests

New Delhi, March 28
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as Opposition protests over the Adani issue continued to disrupt the House proceedings.
The Question Hour was again washed out and the proceedings were adjourned in less than a minute after the House convened for the day.
Some Opposition members wearing black protested in the Well of the House.
Amid the din, PV Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair, said the behaviour of the members was inappropriate and adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
The ruling front and the Opposition members are at loggerheads over the Adani issue and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lower House.
Since the start of the second part of the Budget Session on March 13, Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions with Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.
The Question Hour has been disrupted every day since March 13.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session as opposition MPs continued their protest over the Adani issue.
Members of the Congress and other parties started raising slogans as the listed papers were laid on the table of the House.
Sensing the mood, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
