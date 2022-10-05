Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

New Delhi, October 5
An Army aviation pilot died and another was seriously injured as a Cheetah helicopter crashed in the forward areas near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur said the mishap occurred at around 10am.
After the crash, both pilots were evacuated to the nearest military hospital.
One of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under treatment.
The cause of the crash is not known, the spokesperson said.
