PM Modi arrives in Washington DC

ANI
Washington DC, June 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Washington DC after overseeing a special Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
At the US capital, PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before being hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner.
Meanwhile, the special Yoga session of PM Modi on the lawns of the UN headquarters in New York City, organised to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, also created a Guinness World Record for most nationalities performing Yoga together.
PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday.
On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.
He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.
