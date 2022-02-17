PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi pay tributes to Ravidas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir here on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Priyanka and Rahul at a temple in Varanasi. PTI

The PM also interacted with devotees and participated in the kirtan at the temple. In the message posted on visitors’ book, the Prime Minister said the life of Guru Ravidas was an inspiration.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid obeisance at the revered icon’s birthplace in Varanasi.

Punjab CM at a temple in Varanasi. PTI

“It is ‘maghi poornima’ today and also the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, who was born in the holy land of Kashi at Seer Govardhan. Today, lakhs of people are expressing their respects towards the sadhguru,” he said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also offered prayers to Guru Ravidas in Varanasi. —